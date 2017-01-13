Morgan Stanley Has $465,797,000 Stake in American Express Company (AXP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,273,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 350,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Express Company were worth $465,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of American Express Company during the second quarter worth $61,068,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 12.6% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 18,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 76.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. American Express Company had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post $5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation upgraded American Express Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of American Express Company in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of American Express Company in a report on Monday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Vetr cut American Express Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $64.38 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.97.

In other news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 54,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,256,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Sobbott sold 19,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $1,351,653.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Express Company

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

