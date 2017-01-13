Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips N.V. were worth $107,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. by 0.3% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) opened at 30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $30.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through three segments: Healthcare, Consumer Lifestyle and Lighting. Its Healthcare segment consists of imaging systems, healthcare informatics, services and solutions, patient care and monitoring solutions, and customer services.

