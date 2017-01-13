Morgan Stanley Acquires 576,451 Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Pattern Energy Group worth $102,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 146.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 639.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 105.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) opened at 19.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. The stock’s market cap is $1.70 billion. Pattern Energy Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $25.13.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc. will post ($0.38) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. This is an increase from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is -428.95%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/morgan-stanley-acquires-576451-shares-of-pattern-energy-group-inc-pegi/1151105.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In other Pattern Energy Group news, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $27,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,489.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Batkin acquired 5,000 shares of Pattern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,277 shares in the company, valued at $499,788.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc (Pattern Energy) is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 16 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,280 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.