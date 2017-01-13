Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Stake Raised by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s Corporation were worth $16,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) opened at 96.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company earned $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.05 million. Moody’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 260.34% and a net margin of 25.88%. Moody’s Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post $4.70 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Moody’s Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/moodys-corporation-mco-stake-raised-by-schwartz-investment-counsel-inc/1151363.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays PLC downgraded Moody’s Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Moody’s Corporation in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on Moody’s Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.78.

In related news, Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $47,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,623.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Westlake sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $73,985.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and outsourced research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.