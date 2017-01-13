Monsanto Company (MON) EVP Sells $274,114.00 in Stock

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) EVP Steven Mizell sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $274,114.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) opened at 107.33 on Friday. Monsanto Company has a 52 week low of $83.73 and a 52 week high of $114.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Monsanto Company had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monsanto Company will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Monsanto Company’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Monsanto Company during the third quarter worth $1,710,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Monsanto Company by 31.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp raised its position in Monsanto Company by 145.5% in the third quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Monsanto Company by 51.8% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 53,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 18,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monsanto Company by 12.2% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MON shares. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Monsanto Company from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $128.00 price target on Monsanto Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $128.00 price target on Monsanto Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Monsanto Company from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $128.00 price target on Monsanto Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Monsanto Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.46.

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and precision agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

