Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Monroe Capital Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.92.

Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) opened at 15.42 on Monday. Monroe Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.

Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Monroe Capital Corporation had a net margin of 47.93% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Corporation will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/monroe-capital-corporation-mrcc-cut-to-neutral-at-robert-w-baird/1151423.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Monroe Capital Corporation’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

In other news, Chairman Theodore L. Koenig bought 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $287,039.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital Corporation during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Corporation by 718.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital Corporation during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Corporation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.