Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MONY. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.26) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.13) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC from GBX 325 ($3.95) to GBX 363 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.89) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 345 ($4.20).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) opened at 295.00 on Friday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 225.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 378.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.08. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.61 billion.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides services, tools and products for customers, through its brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSupermarket. The Company operates in five segments: Money, which offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, including credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, savings accounts and business finance; Insurance, which offers customers the ability to search for and compare insurance products, such as breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance; Home Services, which offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, such as broadband, mobile phones, vouchers, shopping and utilities; Travel, which operates under the brand name TravelSupermarket.com, and MoneySavingExpert.com., which is a consumer Website and is dedicated to cutting bills for customers.

