Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) insider David A. Hathorn bought 9 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,643 ($19.98) per share, with a total value of £147.87 ($179.82).

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) opened at 1741.84 on Friday. Mondi Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,108.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,742.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,611.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,561.37. The stock’s market cap is GBX 6396.75 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mondi Plc (MNDI) Insider David A. Hathorn Acquires 9 Shares of Stock” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/mondi-plc-mndi-insider-david-a-hathorn-acquires-9-shares-of-stock/1150839.html.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNDI shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Mondi Plc to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,640 ($19.94) to GBX 1,740 ($21.16) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Mondi Plc from GBX 1,800 ($21.89) to GBX 1,900 ($23.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi Plc in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Davy Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi Plc in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondi Plc from GBX 1,880 ($22.86) to GBX 2,025 ($24.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,689.44 ($20.55).

About Mondi Plc

Mondi plc is a United Kingdom-based packaging and paper company. The Company is engaged in managing forests and producing pulp, paper and compound plastics for industrial and consumer packaging. The Company and Mondi Limited, under a dual listed company (DLC) structure, operate together as a single economic entity.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.