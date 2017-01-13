Mondi Plc (MNDI) Insider David A. Hathorn Acquires 9 Shares of Stock

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) insider David A. Hathorn bought 9 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,643 ($19.98) per share, with a total value of £147.87 ($179.82).
Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) opened at 1741.84 on Friday. Mondi Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,108.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,742.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,611.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,561.37. The stock’s market cap is GBX 6396.75 billion.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNDI shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Mondi Plc to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,640 ($19.94) to GBX 1,740 ($21.16) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Mondi Plc from GBX 1,800 ($21.89) to GBX 1,900 ($23.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi Plc in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Davy Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi Plc in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondi Plc from GBX 1,880 ($22.86) to GBX 2,025 ($24.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,689.44 ($20.55).
About Mondi Plc
Mondi plc is a United Kingdom-based packaging and paper company. The Company is engaged in managing forests and producing pulp, paper and compound plastics for industrial and consumer packaging. The Company and Mondi Limited, under a dual listed company (DLC) structure, operate together as a single economic entity.
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.