Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Golden Road Motor Inn, Inc., owns and operates the tropically-themed Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada. “

Separately, Gabelli assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) opened at 24.46 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 49.9% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 149,729 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 80,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc (Monarch), through its subsidiary, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (the Atlantis), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. The Company also owns and operates Monarch Casino Black Hawk. The Company’s operating segments include Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk.

