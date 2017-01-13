Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,562 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,066,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM Holdings were worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings by 11.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings by 10.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 278,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings by 8.1% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $7,911,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) opened at 4.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $4.65.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Sirius XM Holdings had a net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 133.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post $0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.85 price objective on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.65 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Sirius XM Holdings Company Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

