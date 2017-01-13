Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $15,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,671,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,789,000 after buying an additional 122,656 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,988,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,825,000 after buying an additional 476,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,283,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,820,000 after buying an additional 228,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,953,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,522,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) opened at 99.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $102.38. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post $3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $966,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,430.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,523,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,377,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to various customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

