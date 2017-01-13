MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.60.

Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) opened at 200.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.18. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $207.28.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.64. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post $7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,317 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.20, for a total value of $654,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at $654,112.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 368 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $71,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MicroStrategy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,015,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MicroStrategy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,152,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MicroStrategy) is a provider of enterprise software platforms. The Company is engaged in providing enterprise analytics, mobile and security platforms. The Company’s MicroStrategy 10 consolidates analytics, mobility and security in a single integrated platform, available both as on-premises software and as a hosted service offering in MicroStrategy Secure Cloud.

