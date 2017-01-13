Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 898,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Yellowstone Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Yellowstone Partners LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 27,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 22.30 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $23.19 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Brean Capital boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

In related news, VP Brian Shirley sold 90,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $2,000,912.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 403,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,921,532.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $1,107,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,770.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

