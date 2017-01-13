Micro Focus International plc (MCRO) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,600 ($31.62) target price on the stock.

MCRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a not rated rating on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Micro Focus International plc from GBX 1,732 ($21.06) to GBX 2,150 ($26.15) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.62) target price on shares of Micro Focus International plc in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,997 ($24.29).

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) opened at 2144.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,126.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,019.86. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,275.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,400.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.92 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.60 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

In other Micro Focus International plc news, insider Richard Atkins purchased 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,158 ($26.24) per share, for a total transaction of £15,149.16 ($18,422.91).

About Micro Focus International plc

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business applications.

