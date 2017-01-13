Michael J. Barkley Sells 1,404 Shares of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (PF) Stock

Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (NYSE:PF) CMO Michael J. Barkley sold 1,404 shares of Pinnacle Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $75,114.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,211 shares in the company, valued at $225,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (NYSE:PF) opened at 52.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. Pinnacle Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $758.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Foods, Inc. will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Foods by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,432,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,347,000 after buying an additional 326,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pinnacle Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,029,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Pinnacle Foods by 8.1% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,595,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,746,000 after buying an additional 345,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pinnacle Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,936,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,494,000 after buying an additional 28,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Foods by 53,642.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,765,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,927,000 after buying an additional 3,758,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: the Birds Eye Frozen segment, the Duncan Hines Grocery segment and the Specialty Foods segment. The Birds Eye Frozen segment manages its brands in the United States retail frozen vegetables (Birds Eye), frozen complete bagged meals (Birds Eye Voila!), and frozen seafood (Van de Kamp’s and Mrs.

