Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) has been assigned a €32.00 ($33.68) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEO3. DZ Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metro Ag in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on shares of Metro Ag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Ag in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Commerzbank AG set a €37.50 ($39.47) price objective on shares of Metro Ag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Metro Ag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Metro Ag has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.49 ($33.15).

Shares of Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) opened at 28.288 on Wednesday. Metro Ag has a one year low of €19.97 and a one year high of €28.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of €9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.433.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/metro-ag-meo3-pt-set-at-32-00-by-hauck-aufhaeuser/1150899.html.

About Metro Ag

Metro AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the self-service wholesale trade sector. The Company operates through three segments: METRO Cash & Carry, Media-Saturn and Real. The METRO Cash & Carry segment operates in the wholesale business for professional customers, such as hotels and restaurants, catering firms, independent retailers, service providers and public authorities, and comprises the brands METRO and MAKRO.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.