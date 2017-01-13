Mercer International Inc (MRI.U) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Mercer International Inc (TSE:MRI.U) (NASDAQ:MERC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc is engaged in producing (northern bleached softwood kraft) NBSK pulp. The Company operates in the pulp industry and produces pulp for resale, known as market pulp, in Germany. It also produces and sells tall oil, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source.

