Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) is set to announce its Q416 earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $31.62 million for the quarter.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Mercantile Bank Corporation had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.00%. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corporation to post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.00 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) opened at 36.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Mercantile Bank Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

MBWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In other news, Director Edward B. Grant sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $65,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,987 shares in the company, valued at $625,052.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Price sold 9,551 shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $336,004.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,261.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Mercantile Bank Corporation by 83.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 54,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation by 445.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 75,186 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation during the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation by 25.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The bank, through its approximately 50 office locations, provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services in and around the West and Central portions of Michigan.

