Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Stake Boosted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.58% of Matrix Service Company worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matrix Service Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,472,000 after buying an additional 55,160 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Matrix Service Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Matrix Service Company during the second quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Matrix Service Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,598,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after buying an additional 37,447 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Matrix Service Company by 8.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 99,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) traded up 0.46% on Friday, hitting $22.05. 10,381 shares of the stock traded hands. Matrix Service Company has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Matrix Service Company had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $341 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matrix Service Company will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Avondale Partners downgraded shares of Matrix Service Company from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other Matrix Service Company news, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $183,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley J. Rinehart sold 8,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $183,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining and minerals markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical Infrastructure, Oil Gas & Chemical, Storage Solutions and Industrial.

