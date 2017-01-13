Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,627,000 after buying an additional 215,417 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,666,000 after buying an additional 724,391 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,521,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,954,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,084,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,299,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,845,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,114,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) opened at 148.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.32. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $176.42.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $484.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.45 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post $6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.87.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is an independent global provider of fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services to businesses, retailers, commercial fleets, oil companies, petroleum marketers and government entities in countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

