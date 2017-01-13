Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys 32,750 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 17.9% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,221,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,563,000 after buying an additional 185,407 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth $5,542,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Benefitfocus by 61.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 304,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 115,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,652,000 after buying an additional 100,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Benefitfocus by 49.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 68,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) opened at 31.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The company’s market cap is $944.56 million.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current year.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

In other Benefitfocus news, Director Stephen M. Swad bought 3,000 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $79,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,176.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc (Benefitfocus) provides cloud-based benefits software solutions for consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Benefitfocus Platform allows how organizations and individuals shop for, enroll in, manage and exchange benefits. It operates through two business segments: Employer, which derives its revenue from customers that use the Company’s services for the provision of benefits to their employees, and administrators acting on behalf of employers, Carrier, which derives its revenue from insurance companies that provide coverage at their own risk.

