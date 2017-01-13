Man Group Plc’s (EMG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EMG. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Man Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Man Group Plc in a research note on Monday, October 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Man Group Plc to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Man Group Plc from GBX 145 ($1.76) to GBX 155 ($1.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Man Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Man Group Plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 137.33 ($1.67).

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) opened at 126.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.85. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.12 billion. Man Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 102.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 167.30.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sorrell sold 639,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.52), for a total transaction of £799,361.25 ($972,104.16). Also, insider Luke Ellis acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £630,000 ($766,143.74).

About Man Group Plc

Man Group plc is the holding company for the Man group of companies and affiliated entities (the Group). The Company operates in the alternative investment management sector. The Company has a geographically diverse investor base. It distributes to private investors through a network of over 4,000 intermediaries, and manages its institutional relationships directly.

