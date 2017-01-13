Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:MJW) in a report released on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

MJW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.89) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.62) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a report on Tuesday. Investec reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.47) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.65) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC from GBX 290 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.41) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 346 ($4.21).

Shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:MJW) opened at 420.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 368.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 362.48. Majestic Wine PLC has a one year low of GBX 273.25 and a one year high of GBX 485.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Majestic Wine PLC’s (MJW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/majestic-wine-plcs-mjw-buy-rating-reiterated-at-shore-capital/1151473.html.

Majestic Wine PLC Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc is a wine retailer. The Company acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries. The Company is engaged in the retailing of wines, beers and spirits. The Company operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Naked Wines and Lay & Wheeler. The Retail segment is a customer based wine retailer, selling wine, beer and spirits from stores across the United Kingdom, and online, and also incorporates the Company’s French business.

Receive News & Ratings for Majestic Wine PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majestic Wine PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.