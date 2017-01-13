Majestic Wine PLC (MJW) Receives GBX 346 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:MJW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 346 ($4.21).

Several research firms have issued reports on MJW. Investec dropped their target price on Majestic Wine PLC from GBX 510 ($6.20) to GBX 450 ($5.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.62) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.89) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt cut Majestic Wine PLC to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.35) to GBX 300 ($3.65) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Majestic Wine PLC from GBX 350 ($4.26) to GBX 290 ($3.53) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:MJW) opened at 420.50 on Tuesday. Majestic Wine PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 273.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 485.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 368.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 362.48.

About Majestic Wine PLC

Majestic Wine plc is a wine retailer. The Company acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries. The Company is engaged in the retailing of wines, beers and spirits. The Company operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Naked Wines and Lay & Wheeler. The Retail segment is a customer based wine retailer, selling wine, beer and spirits from stores across the United Kingdom, and online, and also incorporates the Company’s French business.

