Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has $78.61 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Ladenburg Thalmann began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.68.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) traded up 0.5379% on Tuesday, reaching $74.1869. The company had a trading volume of 73,433 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2570 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $77.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $586.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.99 million. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 36.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. will post $3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/magellan-midstream-partners-l-p-mmp-upgraded-at-vetr-inc/1151683.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 7,232.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Company Profile

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.