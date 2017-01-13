Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMP. Ladenburg Thalmann started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Vetr raised Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.61 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.68.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) traded up 0.5379% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.1869. The stock had a trading volume of 73,433 shares. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2570 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company earned $586.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.99 million. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 36.82%. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. will post $3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Company Profile

