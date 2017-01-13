Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.09) price objective on the stock.

Separately, N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 81 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Low & Bonar plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) opened at 67.0001 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.96. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 220.40 million. Low & Bonar plc has a 1-year low of GBX 53.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 71.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/low-bonar-plc-lwb-receives-buy-rating-from-peel-hunt/1151319.html.

In related news, insider Trudy Schoolenberg acquired 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £3,685.98 ($4,482.52).

Low & Bonar plc Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.