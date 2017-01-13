Loeb Partners Corp Lowers Position in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DD)

Loeb Partners Corp decreased its stake in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company makes up about 2.4% of Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 5,435.3% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 575.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 21.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) traded down 0.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 430,377 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $75.86.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company will post $3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/loeb-partners-corp-lowers-position-in-e-i-du-pont-de-nemours-and-company-dd/1151617.html.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nomura initiated coverage on E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

About E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) is a science and technology-based company. The Company consists of over 10 businesses aggregated into six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications, Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Safety & Protection. Its products include corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides in Agriculture segment; photopolymers and electronic materials in Electronics & Communications segment; enzymes and bio-based materials in Industrial Biosciences segment; cultures, emulsifiers, texturants, natural sweeteners and soy-based food ingredients in Nutrition & Health segment; engineering polymers, packaging and industrial polymers, films and elastomers in Performance Materials segment, and nonwovens, aramids and solid surfaces in Safety & Protection segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.