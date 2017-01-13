Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Corporation by 81.1% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Corporation by 16.9% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 49,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) traded down 0.50% during trading on Friday, reaching $77.15. 255,379 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.73. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.11.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Duke Energy Corporation had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business earned $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lifted their price target on Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.97.

In other news, Director John H. Forsgren purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.80 per share, with a total value of $77,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,637. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank H. Yoho purchased 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $1,098,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy Corporation

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (Duke Energy Carolinas); Progress Energy, Inc (Progress Energy); Duke Energy Progress, LLC (Duke Energy Progress); Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke Energy Florida); Duke Energy Ohio, Inc (Duke Energy Ohio), and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

