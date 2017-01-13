Liberum Capital Boosts Victrex plc (VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,245

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,100 ($25.54) to GBX 2,245 ($27.30) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VCT. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Victrex plc from GBX 1,700 ($20.67) to GBX 1,775 ($21.59) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Victrex plc to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,945 ($23.65) to GBX 1,980 ($24.08) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Victrex plc from GBX 2,050 ($24.93) to GBX 2,300 ($27.97) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($18.85) target price on shares of Victrex plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.04) target price on shares of Victrex plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,783.08 ($21.68).

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) opened at 1967.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.68 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,830.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,645.39. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,275.58 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,974.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a GBX 35.09 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Victrex plc’s previous dividend of $11.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

Victrex plc Company Profile

Victrex plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high performance polymers. The Company’s operating segments are Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on its automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets.

