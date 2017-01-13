Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns a broad range of electronic retailing, media, communications and entertainment businesses and investments. Its businesses include some of the world’s most recognized and respected brands and companies, including QVC, Encore, Starz, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Expedia and News Corporation. “

Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCB) traded up 0.44% on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 520 shares of the company were exchanged. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

Liberty Interactive Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies that are engaged in the video and digital commerce industries. The Company’s segments include QVC and zulily. The Company holds interests in QVC Group and the Liberty Ventures Group. The QVC Group consists of the Company’s subsidiaries, including QVC, Inc (QVC) and zulily, llc (zulily), and its interest in HSN, Inc (HSN).

