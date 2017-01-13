LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) CEO Douglas R. Lebda Sells 4,000 Shares

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $416,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,896 shares in the company, valued at $72,505,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) opened at 103.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $112.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. LendingTree had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business earned $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LendingTree by 121.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 6.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in LendingTree by 21.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LendingTree by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in LendingTree by 142.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.99.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree), formerly Tree.com, Inc, is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers. The Company offers a range of loan types and other credit-based offerings for its consumers. The Company operates through Lending activities segment. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity, reverse mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans and small business loans, and other related offerings.

