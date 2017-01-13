LendingClub Corporation (LC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LC. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. FBR & Co boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub Corporation from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LendingClub Corporation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) traded up 1.07% on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 664,207 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. LendingClub Corporation has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $9.80. The company’s market capitalization is $2.23 billion.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. LendingClub Corporation had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Corporation will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LendingClub Corporation (LC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/lendingclub-corporation-lc-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1151655.html.

In other LendingClub Corporation news, Director Vii Lp Canaan sold 933,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $5,293,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Macilwaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 409,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,377.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd raised its stake in LendingClub Corporation by 1,383.7% in the second quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 57,739,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,279,000 after buying an additional 53,847,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in LendingClub Corporation by 727.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,206,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,287,000 after buying an additional 7,214,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LendingClub Corporation by 73.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,389,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,926,000 after buying an additional 6,099,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LendingClub Corporation by 379.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after buying an additional 4,327,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passport Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $13,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub Corporation

LendingClub Corporation (Lending Club) provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that is only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub Corporation (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.