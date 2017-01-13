TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann increased their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of TESARO in a note issued to investors on Monday. Leerink Swann analyst S. Fernandez now expects that the brokerage will earn ($7.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.75). Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for TESARO’s Q4 2016 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($6.55) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

TSRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. RBC Capital Markets increased their target price on TESARO from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Leerink Swann Comments on TESARO, Inc.’s FY2016 Earnings (TSRO)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/leerink-swann-comments-on-tesaro-inc-s-fy2016-earnings-tsro/1150953.html.

Shares of TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at 146.98 on Wednesday. TESARO has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The stock’s market cap is $7.59 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.06. TESARO had a negative net margin of 798.68% and a negative return on equity of 141.88%. The firm earned $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. TESARO’s quarterly revenue was up 4187.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 16.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,584,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,768,000 after buying an additional 776,709 shares during the period. Passport Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESARO during the second quarter valued at about $61,720,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,097,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,490,000 after buying an additional 531,892 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 661.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 418,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after buying an additional 363,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 249.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after buying an additional 352,228 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Leerink Swann Comments on TESARO, Inc.’s FY2016 Earnings (TSRO)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/leerink-swann-comments-on-tesaro-inc-s-fy2016-earnings-tsro/1150953.html.

In related news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $39,661.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,416.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TESARO

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

Receive News & Ratings for TESARO Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESARO Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.