Leerink Swann Comments on TESARO, Inc.’s FY2016 Earnings (TSRO)

TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann increased their FY2016 earnings estimates for shares of TESARO in a note issued to investors on Monday. Leerink Swann analyst S. Fernandez now expects that the brokerage will earn ($7.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.75). Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for TESARO’s Q4 2016 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($6.55) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.98 EPS.
TSRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. RBC Capital Markets increased their target price on TESARO from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TESARO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.
Shares of TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at 146.98 on Wednesday. TESARO has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The stock’s market cap is $7.59 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12.
TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.06. TESARO had a negative net margin of 798.68% and a negative return on equity of 141.88%. The firm earned $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. TESARO’s quarterly revenue was up 4187.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 16.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,584,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,768,000 after buying an additional 776,709 shares during the period. Passport Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESARO during the second quarter valued at about $61,720,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,097,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,490,000 after buying an additional 531,892 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 661.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 418,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after buying an additional 363,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 249.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after buying an additional 352,228 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $39,661.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,416.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About TESARO
TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.
