Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. lowered its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $86,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 77.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 69.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) opened at 85.60 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $90.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.79.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.65 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post $3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen and Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

In related news, VP Larry S. Thomas sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $425,409.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,851.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

