Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 630 ($7.66) price target on the stock.

LRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.03) price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 489 ($5.95) price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Friday, December 16th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.76) price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.90) price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire Holdings Limited has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 657.50 ($8.00).

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) opened at 695.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.38 billion. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 467.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 775.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 668.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 654.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 7.94%.

About Lancashire Holdings Limited

Lancashire Holdings Limited is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Company operates through five segments: Lloyd’s, Property, Energy, Marine and Aviation. The Company operates as a specialty insurer/reinsurer operating across three platforms: Lancashire, Cathedral and Kinesis.

