L Brands, Inc. (LB) Position Raised by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in L Brands were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in L Brands by 56.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 44.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) traded down 0.91% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.71. 2,292,699 shares of the stock traded hands. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 124.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post $3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LB. MKM Partners set a $68.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. FBR & Co set a $69.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen and Company reduced their price objective on L Brands from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. The Company operates through three segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Victoria’s Secret segment includes PINK, which is the specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel with collections, fragrances, supermodels and runway shows.

