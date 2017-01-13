Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Position Boosted by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $38,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 175.8% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 50.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 288.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) opened at 114.46 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $138.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average is $122.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company earned $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a return on equity of 648.51% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/kimberly-clark-corporation-kmb-position-boosted-by-suntrust-banks-inc/1151257.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark Corporation news, SVP Thomas J. Mielke sold 11,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,353,959.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,513.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.59 per share, with a total value of $227,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,418.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue and K-C Professional. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.