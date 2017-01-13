KeyCorp Weighs in on Ryerson Holding Corporation’s FY2016 Earnings (RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2016 EPS estimates for Ryerson Holding Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson Holding Corporation’s Q4 2016 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/keycorp-weighs-in-on-ryerson-holding-corporations-fy2016-earnings-ryi/1150833.html.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) opened at 13.55 on Thursday. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $503.14 million, a P/E ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 2.53.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm earned $735.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.42 million. Ryerson Holding Corporation had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Lucus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation by 67.8% in the third quarter. Lucus Advisors LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation during the second quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation during the second quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation by 321.9% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 306,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 234,143 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/keycorp-weighs-in-on-ryerson-holding-corporations-fy2016-earnings-ryi/1150833.html.

About Ryerson Holding Corporation

Ryerson Holding Corporation (Ryerson Holding) is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company processes and distributes a full line of over 70,000 products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.