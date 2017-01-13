KeyCorp Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH)

KeyCorp reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Delphi Automotive PLC from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Delphi Automotive PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delphi Automotive PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) opened at 71.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. The company earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Delphi Automotive PLC had a return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 7.20%. Delphi Automotive PLC’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delphi Automotive PLC news, Director Gary L. Cowger sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,001,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,119.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 12,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $865,716.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 161,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,867,191.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,941,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,332,000 after buying an additional 183,701 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 4.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,523,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,963,000 after buying an additional 517,091 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 25.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,215,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,894,000 after buying an additional 2,308,682 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 2.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,569,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,077,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 2.2% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,213,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,130,000 after buying an additional 196,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Automotive PLC Company Profile

Delphi Automotive PLC is a vehicle components manufacturer. The Company operates through three segments: Electrical/Electronic Architecture; Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety. It serves automotive and commercial vehicle markets. Its Electrical/Electronic Architecture segment includes electrical architecture and component products.

