Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “After the release of first-quarter fiscal 2017 results, Kennametal's shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Machine Tools & Related Products industry. Over the long run, Kennametal holds solid organic and inorganic growth opportunities. Also, the company aims at developing sound cost structure by rationalization of certain manufacturing facilities and lowering of costs through employee and cost-reduction programs. For fiscal 2017, the company anticipates adjusted earnings to be within $1.20-$1.50 per share, up from the previous projection of $1.10-$1.40.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMT. KeyCorp raised shares of Kennametal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) traded up 2.92% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. 454,176 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.84 billion. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $36.12.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm earned $477 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.61 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Judith L. Bacchus sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $135,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 74.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 77.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 51.7% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 8.0% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

