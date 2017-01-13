KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) opened at 37.07 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/kb-financial-group-inc-kb-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1150879.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 4,191.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 1,125.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc is a financial holding company in Korea. The Company’s operations include Kookmin Bank, a commercial bank in Korea. The Company operates through six business segments: retail banking operations, corporate banking operations, other banking operations, credit card operations, investment and securities operations, and life insurance operations.

