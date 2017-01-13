KB Financial Group Inc (KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “
Shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) opened at 37.07 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 4,191.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 1,125.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc is a financial holding company in Korea. The Company’s operations include Kookmin Bank, a commercial bank in Korea. The Company operates through six business segments: retail banking operations, corporate banking operations, other banking operations, credit card operations, investment and securities operations, and life insurance operations.
