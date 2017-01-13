KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc (NYSE:KAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) traded up 0.04% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,159 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.36. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $773.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.84 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 7.58%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from KAR Auction Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 18,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $697,993.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Peter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 40.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,970,000 after buying an additional 2,998,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,964,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,932,000 after buying an additional 339,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,638,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,001,000 after buying an additional 275,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,703,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,473,000 after buying an additional 493,040 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,844,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,109,000 after buying an additional 137,692 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

