K Peony Yu Sells 5,000 Shares of FibroGen, Inc (FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) insider K Peony Yu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FibroGen, Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) opened at 24.70 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.56 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. FibroGen, Inc has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc will post ($0.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is roxadustat (FG-4592). It is also engaged in developing products, such as FG-6874, FG-3019 and FG-5200.

