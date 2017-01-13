Jorge A. Valdes Sells 10,900 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Jorge A. Valdes sold 10,900 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $686,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,628.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) opened at 67.61 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $5.71 billion. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $96.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. FMR LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 59.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,036,821 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 1,808.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,860,000 after buying an additional 1,634,818 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 91.6% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,175,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,589,000 after buying an additional 1,040,279 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DexCom by 22.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,591,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,542,000 after buying an additional 1,008,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $54,722,000.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

About DexCom

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers for the treatment of people with and without diabetes. Its products include SEVEN PLUS, DexCom G4, DexCom G4 PLATINUM, DexCom Share System and DexCom G5 Mobile.

