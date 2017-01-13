Jefferies Group Reiterates “$58.00” Price Target for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

Jefferies Group set a $58.00 price objective on Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna set a $41.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Vetr upgraded shares of Monster Beverage Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.62 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.33 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage Corporation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.26.

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) opened at 43.10 on Monday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.90 million. Monster Beverage Corporation had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation by 77.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,442,000 after buying an additional 313,518 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

