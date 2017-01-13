Jefferies Group Lowers Genel Energy PLC (GENL) to Underperform

Jefferies Group lowered shares of Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning. Jefferies Group currently has GBX 76 ($0.92) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 78 ($0.95).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genel Energy PLC from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 100 ($1.22) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Genel Energy PLC to a speculative buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating on shares of Genel Energy PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.51) price target on shares of Genel Energy PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of Genel Energy PLC from GBX 91 ($1.11) to GBX 74 ($0.90) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genel Energy PLC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 137.35 ($1.67).

Shares of Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) opened at 83.35 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 232.03 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.00. Genel Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 66.93 and a 52 week high of GBX 178.10.

Genel Energy PLC Company Profile

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Company’s segments include Kurdistan and Africa. The Company has interests in approximately two producing fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Taq Taq and Tawke, with access to local and international markets.

