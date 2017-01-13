Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q4 2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.78. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2017 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $14.72 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. The company earned $613.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Capital One Financial Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.09.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) opened at 143.58 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $115.97 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $500,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,253.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean M. Healey sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $9,600,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,693.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 364.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms (Affiliates). The Company is focused on investing in the boutique investment management firms globally, including traditional, alternative and wealth management firms, specializing in an array of active return-oriented investment strategies.

