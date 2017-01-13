Jefferies Group Comments on Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The)’s Q1 2017 Earnings (BK)

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a report released on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The)’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. lifted their target price on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) opened at 47.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.30. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 14.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 33,472 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 84,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,673,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,898,000 after buying an additional 398,578 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 2.5% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 105,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 16.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 79,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $3,413,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 439,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,991,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Hassell sold 191,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $8,256,835.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,357,266.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes credit-related services; the leasing portfolio; corporate treasury activities, including its investment securities portfolio; its equity interest in ConvergEx Group; business exits, and corporate overhead.

