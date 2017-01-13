Jefferies Group Analysts Give WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) a $14.00 Price Target

Jefferies Group set a $14.00 target price on WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WETF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 target price on WisdomTree Investments and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a sell rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) opened at 11.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.09 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 36.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 10.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes fundamentally weighted funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. The Company operates through exchange traded products (ETP) sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services segment.

